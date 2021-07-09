Cancel
101-carat diamond sells for $12 million in cryptocurrency

By Bloomberg
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 101.38-carat diamond was sold at Sotheby’s for $12.3 million in cryptocurrency, becoming the most expensive piece of jewelry sold through such type of payment, the auction house said. The pear-shaped diamond, named “The Key 10138,” was sold to an unidentified private collector on Friday, Sotheby’s said in a statement....

