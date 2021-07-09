101-carat diamond sells for $12 million in cryptocurrency

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 62.7 carat fancy pink diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond has been given the name "Boitumelo" meaning "Joy" in Setswana. This impressive diamond, measuring 26x17x16mm is described as a high-quality, fancy pink, Type IIa gem and was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. A superb, 22.21 carat fancy pink gem of similar quality was also recovered during the same production period along with two additional pink gems of similar colour and purity weighing 11.17, and 5.05 carats (image attached). The 62.7 carat Boitumelo diamond represents the largest fancy pink gem to be recovered in Botswana and one of the world's largest rough pink diamonds on record. View PDF version.