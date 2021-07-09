Cancel
Dutch reinforce COVID-19 measures after spike in cases

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain COVID-19 after a spike in new cases, particularly among young people, driven by the delta variant first identified in India. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that bars will have to close at midnight again as of this weekend and for...

