Rapid City, SD

Threat for severe weather this evening

By Jacob Montesano
KEVN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For most of the morning and afternoon today, we will be dry. Temperatures will also be right around average with highs in the mid-80s for Rapid City and lower 90s further south and east. This evening, we are going to see some storms roll into the area. These storms will start around 5-7 PM and last throughout the evening. There could also be some smaller storms continuing throughout the night. Some of the storms will contain gusty winds and large hail. The severe weather outlook shows a slight risk for counties south of Rapid City as well as some places in northeast Wyoming. Rapid City, the Black Hills, and the surrounding areas are under a marginal risk. Tonight we will also see temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

