Side Mission Podcast: Nintendo Switch OLED & Games Of The Year (Thus Far)

In today's Daily Fix, the day every Nintendo fan has been dreaming of for the past four years has arrived...sort of. Nintendo did announce a brand new model of the Switch, and it does come with some new features, but is it the fabled "Switch Pro" we've been wanting? And in Sony news, we'll get a closer look at Deathloop and more in the recently-announced State of Play, coming later this week. And speaking of announcements, a new RoboCop game has been revealed. The game will be based on the original trilogy of films. So what do you think of all these anouncements? Thoughts on the OLED Switch? Let us know in the comments!