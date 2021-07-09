Cancel
Burleson County, TX

New sergeant over jail operations selected in Burleson County

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 days ago
On July 9, the Burleson County Sheriff's Office announced that Cari Coker has been promoted to sergeant over jail operations by Sheriff Hermes.

Having served in law enforcement for 18 years, Sgt. Coker is also an instructor, field training officer, and firearms instructor.

Sgt. Coker is also reported to have extensive law enforcement training in the field of mental health.

"Please join us in congratulating Sgt. Coker!" the Brazos County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

