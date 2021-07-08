Cancel
The Future of Automation in Cybersecurity

The future of cybersecurity automation is technology augmenting people, not replacing them. The keys to better cybersecurity defenses are strategic integration of technologies and automation across the security lifecycle giving humans better insights so they can make confident decisions and respond fast. Read our latest Expert Focused eBook to learn how to get the most from automation and empower analysts so they can get and stay ahead.

MarketRealist

Automation Anywhere's Moves Indicate Possible IPO in the Future

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, is making the moves toward going public through an IPO. Although there hasn’t been any official word about an Automation Anywhere IPO, the company has appointed some top executives who have experience in the process. Article continues below advertisement. In May,...
Technologyoffshore-technology.com

Symbio automates assembly line automation in manufacturing

Concept: California-based Symbio incepts to modernize industrial manufacturing by augmenting existing industrial robots. The company’s middleware, SymbioDCS enabling developers to use languages like Java, Ruby, and Python to formulate instructions for single or whole fleets of robots. Nature of Disruption: Symbio’s software supports automation to process variations from sub-assembly to...
TechnologyForbes

Into The Age Of Digitalization: Automation Not Alienation

CEO of Season Group, a vertically integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, and SG Wireless, a full-stack IoT provider. The pace of digitalization is faster than ever, and this has been turbocharged during the pandemic, as human connections and transactions have been limited to virtual ones. I remember distinctively the sense of helplessness I felt when our overseas facilities, which usually seemed so close, suddenly felt so far away and out of reach as one country after another announced travel restrictions. It was as if my inability to travel to the sites and see my colleagues prevented me from giving all the support that I wished to give. However, this sense of distance disappeared with the embrace of technologies that connected me with my colleagues overseas via a call or text message.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Automated Data Backup Systems

The 'FamiDRIVE' self-hosted storage system is a solution for families and groups looking for an automated way to keep all of their data securely stowed. The centralized data hub will work to backup data from your choice of devices to allow for recovery or migration, while also enabling users to exchange and share documents as they require. The system accommodates an unlimited number of connections and is free from subscription fees to allow for a unified user experience that's accessible.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

📧 Automate Email Sending with Python

The Definitive Snippets Collection for your ETL Pipelines. Often, when executing complex ETL pipelines or simple scripts, we need to read from Email boxes or even automate the sending of Emails with any kind of attachments (CSV, PDF, JPEG, etc.) [Fig.1]. As we can imagine, Python is the ideal companion...
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Test Automation Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Ranorex, Semaphore, WinTask

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Test Automation Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Test Automation Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwareaithority.com

WISeKey Combats Cybercrime With HIRO Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, The First Ever Integrated Cybersecurity Automation Solution Which Uses Advance AI To Mimic Humans For Learning And Applying knowledge

WISeKey combats cybercrime with HIRO™ Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, the first ever integrated cybersecurity automation solution which uses Advance AI to mimic humans for learning and applying knowledge. Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Automation is key to digital transformation

Automation is the only way for organisations to accelerate their digital transformation by freeing IT teams of repetitive tasks so that they can focus on driving transformative projects, according to UiPath’s CEO and co-founder, Daniel Dines. Speaking at a virtual media roundtable this week, Dines said IT teams implementing new...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Automating Induction by Reflection

Despite recent advances in automating theorem proving in full first-order theories, inductive reasoning still poses a serious challenge to state-of-the-art theorem provers. The reason for that is that in first-order logic induction requires an infinite number of axioms, which is not a feasible input to a computer-aided theorem prover requiring a finite input. Mathematical practice is to specify these infinite sets of axioms as axiom schemes. Unfortunately these schematic definitions cannot be formalized in first-order logic, and therefore not supported as inputs for first-order theorem provers.
TechnologyNetwork World

Rethinking Cybersecurity by Managing Complexity

Tool sprawl is a symptom, and complexity is cybersecurity’s chronic illness. Ashok Sankar of ReliaQuest shares ways to manage this complexity and help organizations rethink how they deploy and measure their cybersecurity defenses. In an interview with Information Security Media Group as part of ISMG’s RSA Conference 2021 coverage, Sankar,...
SoftwareComputerworld

What is UEM? Unified endpoint management explained

Unified endpoint management (UEM) describes a set of technologies used to secure and manage a wide range of employee devices and operating systems — all from a single console. Seen as the next generation of mobility software, UEM tools incorporate several existing enterprise mobility management (EMM) technologies — including mobile...
ComputersBrookings Institution

Why AI is just automation

Work long performed by human decision-makers or organizations increasingly happens via computerized automation. This shift creates new gaps within the governance structures that manage the correctness, fairness, and power dynamics of important decision processes. When existing governance systems are unequipped to handle the speed, scale, and sophistication of these new automated systems, any biased, unintended, or incorrect outcomes can go unnoticed or be difficult to correct even when observed. In this article, I examine what drives these gaps by focusing on why the nature of artificial intelligence (AI) creates inherent, fundamental barriers to governance and accountability within systems that rely on automation. The design of automation in systems is not only a technical question for engineers and implementers, but a governance question for policymakers and requirements holders. If system governance acknowledges and responds to the tendencies in AI to create and reinforce inequality, automated systems should be built to support human values as a strategy for limiting harms such as bias, reduction of individual agency, or the inability to redress harmful outcomes.
Technologyaithority.com

LogRhythm Launches Automation Tools for Rapidly Complying with Qatar Cybersecurity Framework

Organizations can deploy LogRhythm’s tools and immediately meet the regulatory requirements of Qatar’s National Cyber Security Strategy. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), has released a new set of automation tools to allow organizations to rapidly comply with Qatar’s National Cybersecurity Framework. It provides insights into AI engine rules, investigations, reports and reporting packages, LogRhythm’s GeoIP functionality and the compliance maturity model.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Is Automation Hurting Your Business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If systems, processes and automation produced a profit, airlines would be the most profitable businesses. You can decide to travel at a whim, buy a ticket online, check in at a kiosk, go through security machines with almost no human interaction and even the flight itself mostly runs on autopilot! Yet, most airlines make a 4-6% profit margin at the best of times.
TechnologyComputerworld

Zoho brings business intelligence to the mass market

Every 21st-century enterprise is — or should be — a data-driven enterprise. But like mining for gold, the raw data means nothing unless you know where to shine your light, and data itself can guide that decision. This is what Zoho Corporation aims to achieve with its latest announcement. Business...
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Fueling the Future of Healthcare Automation

DARVIS might be a new name in Nashville, but the AI tech startup is positioned to become a game changer in the global healthcare space. A 2021 graduate of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's Project Healthcare, the company relocated its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville in June, bringing its rapidly growing team to the heart of U.S. healthcare. DARVIS - short for Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System - is an innovative tech company utilizing augmented intelligence to automate processes in healthcare settings from digitization of clinical objects to live analysis of operational procedures.
SoftwareIBM - United States

Observability, insights, and automation

Observability is the extent to which operations teams can understand the internal state or condition of a complex system based only on knowledge of its external outputs. So, a highly observable system (an application or service) is one that externalizes sufficient data to be able to understand how the application or service is executing and its current state. You can read more about observability in the IBM Cloud Learn Hub.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Introduction To Ansible Automation Platform

This guide will give a brief introduction to the Ansible automation platform, including Ansible architecture, inventory, modules, and playbooks. https://ostechnix.com/introduction-to-ansible-automation-platform/
Technologyhpil.org

Aug. 12 @ 9-10am - Future-Proof Cybersecurity & Incident Response

SBDC Webinar: Future-Proof Cybersecurity and Incident Response. Future-Proof Your Business Series: As our business operations become ever more dependent on computerized and online operations, protecting your company data from critical incidents becomes more and more important to the company’s ability to operate without interruption year round. At the end of...

