Six months after the deadly Capitol riot, more than 535 people have been arrested for participating in the event, and another 300 are still being hunted by the FBI. CBS News reports that more than 200 of the remaining 300 the FBI is searching for are believed to have assaulted Capitol police during the insurrection. Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the investigation was "far from over”, with prosecutors describing the case as "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice”.Thus far, only 18 of the 535 defendants that have been arrested have pleaded guilty...