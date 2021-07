A new rumor suggests that id Software and MachineGames are collaborating on a Quake reboot for Xbox platforms. The rumor comes from leaker Shpeshal Nick, who tends to have a fairly strong track record when it comes to rumors like this. Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, Nick revealed a number of possible details about the project. Apparently, the reboot will focus on a female lead, and it will offer both single-player and multiplayer. It's worth noting that this information was presented during a segment of the podcast dedicated to rumors. Nick says this is something he had received a message about, and not something he has definitive knowledge of.