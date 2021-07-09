Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fans Upset Over Predictable, Low-Stakes ‘Black Widow’ Film

By Caitlin Tasker
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Fans have waited over two years to return to the MCU. Now that Black Widow is officially in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99, they are taking to the internet to share their opinions. Many fans are delighted by Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Disney Premier Access#Avengers#Red Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesElle

Black Widow

After years of anticipation and multiple COVID-related delays, Marvel's Black Widow has finally made her presence known. The first Marvel film to focus solely on the fan-favorite assassin will hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9. The long-awaited Marvel prequel follows Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), as she's...
AnimalsInside the Magic

Photo of Anthony Hopkins With Baby “Alligator Loki” Hilariously Surfaces

Iconic Hollywood actor Sir Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, Armistad, The World’s Fastest Indian) was born on December 31, 1937, and began his acting career in 1960. Since then, he’s gone on to play iconic characters like Dr. Hannibal Lecter and King Lear — but, for Marvel fans, Hopkins will always be Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) father, Odin.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow: How to watch Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel film at home

After being delayed by nearly a year due to the Covid pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally out in cinemas.The thriller sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow. Johansson has previously played the character in multiple films across the MCU.Because Johansson’s character was killed off during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Black Widow is set earlier in the Marvel timeline, and will serve as a prequel.While the film is available to see in UK cinemas today (7 July), viewers will also have the option to watch it at home, via Disney Plus’s Premiere...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Blast Blade Star For Calling Black Widow Garbage

Former Blade star Stephen Dorff didn’t hold back when it came to his opinions about Marvel’s incoming Black Widow in a recent interview. The actor blasted the superhero film as looking “like garbage” and said he felt “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in something he said reminded him of “a bad video game”.
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

Marvel Fans NEED This New ‘Black Widow’ Collection!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re heading to see the new Marvel movie soon (or if you’ve already seen it!), you’ve got to check out this new Black Widow merchandise we found on shopDisney!
MoviesHerald-Journal

'Black Widow' eschews end-of-the-world stakes, focuses on character

A “Black Widow” movie should have been done a long time ago. There were rumblings that Marvel didn’t think a female-centric movie could garner the box office buzz as some of the MCU’s other big-name heroes. That was early in the process, but now we know different. Every Marvel movie...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Here are new films hitting our screens this week beyond ‘Black Widow’

Here are some of the new films being released in theaters or for streaming, broadcast, rental or purchase this week. The long-awaited “Avengers” spinoff focusing on Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, delivers the Marvel excess while also being a captivating story about a woman coming to terms with her past.
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘Black Widow’ Premiere Week: What We Know About the Film

It’s Black Widow release week! We still can’t believe that this movie is a real thing we’ll all get to experience in theaters or at home in such a short time. We have been loyal fans of Natasha Romanoff for over a decade, and that passion is finally paying off in her very own solo film. It’s honestly surreal to know that we’ll learn about a whole new part of Natasha’s life. But, it’s also disappointing that this story is coming so late in her tenure in the MCU. We are going to lean to the good side of all of this and celebrate Natasha Romanoff’s journey thus far and the new characters we will meet in Black Widow.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

Where Does the ‘Black Widow’ Film Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Where Does the ‘Black Widow’ Film Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow died an untimely and terrible death, but she’ll be back in a new standalone Marvel film. Scarlett Johansson has played the conflicted hero in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the most recent of...
Moviesdailyutahchronicle.com

‘Black Widow’ Reinforces the Importance of the Female Gaze in Film

This article has spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its movies. Inspired by the Marvel comics, the movie “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she reunites with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) to take down The Red Room, an organization that kidnaps and brainwashes women to become soldiers to serve General Dreykov (Ray Winstone). Believing she had killed Dreykov years earlier, Romanoff is surprised by The Red Room’s operations and thrust into dire situations where she must face a history that audiences have yet to see.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Are Loving Florence Pugh’s Yelena In Black Widow

Black Widow finally debuted this weekend, and Marvel fans are going crazy over the Scarlett Johansson movie. But while ScarJo is rightfully receiving a lot of praise for what could be her final performance as Natasha Romanoff, someone else arguably steals the show and maybe even threatens to replace Nat in fans’ hearts. Florence Pugh enters the MCU as Yelena Belova in this film and she’s become an instant favorite.
MoviesCollider

'Black Widow' Director Cate Shortland on What Marvel Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of the Film

With Black Widow opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this Friday, I recently spoke with director Cate Shortland about making the latest Marvel movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Shortland revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, why the PG-13 rating makes sense for the storyline, how the first cut compared to the finished film, her collaboration with second unit director Darrin Prescott (who has previously worked on Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Drive, Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies) on the film's action sequences, the way she balanced the seriousness with moments of levity, what she did in pre-production to help her teams understand what she was trying to do, and more.
MoviesThe Verge

As Marvel’s epics get bigger, Black Widow’s stakes feel too small

Black Widow was released at the wrong time, in multiple ways. The new Marvel prequel was one of the most high-profile films to be displaced by the constantly shifting theatrical release schedule caused by the shuttering of theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Black Widow — a film set between Captain America: Civil War’s superhero dust-up and Avengers: Infinity War’s cosmos-spanning epic — feels like a movie that should have been released when it’s actually set, instead of as a belated prequel.
MoviesWISH-TV

Film critics debate their reviews for Marvel’s new ‘Black Widow” movie

It’s Yap VS Yap as Christopher Lloyd and Adam Aasen, fellow Film Yap contributor, go head to head debating their opinions on the new Marvel movie, “Black Widow.”. In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Black Widow’ standout feminist action film a la Bond

Grade: A- Sisterhood is powerful in “Black Widow,” the terrific, long awaited-because-of-the-pandemic Marvel origin film for the eponymous, non-super-powered Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson in top form). Among the film’s sisters are Natasha, her faux sibling Yelena Belova (a stellar Florence Pugh), their counterfeit mother Melina Vostokoff (a wonderful Rachel Weisz) and arguably most impressive of all the film’s director, Australian wild card Cate Shortland, whose previous credits are unfamiliar to me. I don’t know how the wizards at Marvel found her. But Shortland is a find.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Avengers Features Red Guard, Widow, Room As Black Widow Film Opens

That was rather well-timed of Marvel Comics, wasn't it? On the same day as Marvel Comics releases The Black Widow movie spinning out of The Avengers films, so The Avengers #46 comic feature the Winter Guard, including the new Red Widow, Red Guardian, and more. Spoilers ahead!. Here to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy