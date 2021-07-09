Fans Upset Over Predictable, Low-Stakes ‘Black Widow’ Film

It’s Black Widow release week! We still can’t believe that this movie is a real thing we’ll all get to experience in theaters or at home in such a short time. We have been loyal fans of Natasha Romanoff for over a decade, and that passion is finally paying off in her very own solo film. It’s honestly surreal to know that we’ll learn about a whole new part of Natasha’s life. But, it’s also disappointing that this story is coming so late in her tenure in the MCU. We are going to lean to the good side of all of this and celebrate Natasha Romanoff’s journey thus far and the new characters we will meet in Black Widow.