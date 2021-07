Not long ago, United States law enforcement officials were presented with a rising threat: that of frightening clowns. On October 4, 2016, the Joint Regional Intelligence Center—"a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement and public safety agencies to centralize the intake, analysis, synthesis, and appropriate dissemination of terrorism-related threat intelligence for the greater Los Angeles region"—issued an ominous notification, obtained by Motherboard from police in Dallas, Texas via a public-records request. (You can read it in full here.)