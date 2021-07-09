Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Finally Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

By Jennifer Maas
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Netflix has finally revealed the debut date for “The Witcher” Season 2!. The streaming service announced Friday that the second season of the Henry Cavill-led fantasy series will premiere Dec. 17, meaning you’ll see Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) in new episodes before the year ends. That’s some pretty great pre-weekend news for “Witcher” fans who have been waiting since Season 1 launched in December 2019 to find out when Season 2 would be arriving.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Callow
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
Person
Myanna Buring
Person
Kristofer Hivju
Person
Graham Mctavish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witchercon#Covid#Rience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamescinelinx.com

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer and Release date announced

At today’s WitcherCon online stream we got a whole bunch of goodies in the form of the season 2 trailer for The Witcher! So let’s not waste any time and get right to that trailer, shall we?. At long last Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia on December 17th....
Video GamesGamespot

The First Witcher Book Is Getting A Cool New Edition Around Season 2 Release Date

Fans know The Witcher now as a globally popular franchise of video games and a Netflix show starring Henry Cavill, but it began as a series of stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Now the first book in the series, titled "The Last Wish," is getting a very cool new edition this December, which is also when Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher will arrive.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

The Witcher Season 2: New Trailer, Spoilers & Other UPDATES

The Witcher is a fantasy television series on Netflix. It premiered on December 20, 2019, with all eight episodes of season one on the same day. The first season of the series was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, a part of the Witcher Saga by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The second season of the series is set to release on Netflix soon.
TV Series411mania.com

First Teaser For Chucky Reveals Series Premiere Date

Chucky is coming to SYFY and USA Network, and the first teaser video reveals the show’s premiere date. SYFY released the teaser clip which you can see below, which shows Chucky’s eyes opening at a yard sale and Zackary Arthur’s main character buying him and walking off. It seems Chucky got his hands on some cutlery in the process.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Stranger Things season 4 Release Date, Is It coming in 2021?

Stranger Things season 4 is the season of a Netflix show that everybody is ready to see. And, that’s for a couple of causes. Stranger Things is Netflix’s largest and hottest present. On the five-year anniversary of the premiere, Netflix introduced almost 200 million households that have seen Stranger Things. We know the variety of particular person viewers worldwide is a lot greater than that. Stranger Things season 3 premiered on Netflix in 2021, so one would assume that Stranger Things season 4 can be launched on Netflix in 2021. But, that may be very a lot in jeopardy now after the manufacturing on the brand new season of the Netflix authentic sequence was delayed for months.
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘iCarly’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

The “iCarly” revival has been renewed for a second season, Paramount+ announced Thursday. The original “iCarly” series, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode revival picked up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and found Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love and family in their 20s.
TV Seriescosmicbook.news

'Titans' Season 3 Full Trailer Is Here

DC released the full trailer for Titans Season 3 which premiers on HBO Max on August 12. "When you come after family, they'll show no mercy," teases the video description. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats."
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Loki’ Finale Confirms Season 2

Spoilers for the “Loki” Season 1 finale below:. It had been reported and rumored but never official until the very end, but Wednesday’s finale of “Loki” confirmed that there will be a season two of the Tom Hiddleston-led show. The announcement came during the mid-credits scene, which just showed a...
TV SeriesGame Informer Online

The Last Of Us TV Series Adds Three New Cast Members, Including Tommy's Voice Actor

More faces are joining HBO's The Last of Us TV series, this time with the inclusion of a brand new character that we can only assume is meant to help bridge the gap between the adaptation and the first game of the Naughty Dog franchise. Joining Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) are Jeffrey Pierce (Castle Rock and the Last of Us video games), Murray Bartlett (Nashville), and Con O'Neill (Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King).
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton Are Flirty Strangers on a Train in ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Trailer (Video)

Love is in the air once again, as Amazon Prime Video released the trailer Thursday for the second season of its romantic anthology series “Modern Love.” As you’d expect, the sneak peek features several meet-cutes, including an adorable, flirtatious exchange of glances between two strangers on a train, played by “Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harington and “The Politician” star Lucy Boynton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy