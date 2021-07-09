‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Finally Gets Premiere Date at Netflix
Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Netflix has finally revealed the debut date for “The Witcher” Season 2!. The streaming service announced Friday that the second season of the Henry Cavill-led fantasy series will premiere Dec. 17, meaning you’ll see Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) in new episodes before the year ends. That’s some pretty great pre-weekend news for “Witcher” fans who have been waiting since Season 1 launched in December 2019 to find out when Season 2 would be arriving.www.thewrap.com
