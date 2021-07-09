Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair Ended Up Together in Original Legally Blonde Ending, Claims Costar
Legally Blonde had a potential alternate ending that its writers and stars can't seem to agree on 20 years later. In a new interview for The New York Times, published Thursday, Jessica Cauffiel (who played Margot in the 2001 hit film) alleged that the original ending saw Reese Witherspoon's character Elle and Selma Blair's character Vivian "in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands."people.com
