The NBA Finals are missing familiar face in Lakers' Phil Handy

By Kyle Goon
Pasadena Star-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the Friday, July 9 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. One of the NBA’s quiet, respected streaks came to an end this season when the Lakers were drummed out of the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, 49, ended a streak of six consecutive Finals appearances, during which he won three rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors and, of course, the Lakers.

