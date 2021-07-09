Kinjo sells t-shirts to benefit Brookdale Warming Center

Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails is raising money and awareness for the Brookdale Warming Center once again. This time, you can rock a sweet t-shirt while helping those in our community who need help.

The downtown restaurant is selling t-shirts that read “WARMING HEARTS & BELLIES ONE BOWL AT A TIME” and come in two different colors. The shirts cost $25 and 100% of the profit goes to the Center.

“I was trying to think of additional ways to raise money for and promote all of the amazing work that they’re doing over at Brookdale,” said President/Owner of Kinjo + Kitchen Chelsea Hughes.

Hughes partnered with local artist Erin Hawkins to create the design. You can purchase a t-shirt at Kinjo, Frankie’s Boutique, and Travis Jean Emporium.

Kinjo also feeds the Center a hot meal once a month with donations from customers. Hughes invites everyone to continue helping our homeless population at the Center by providing meals, items they may need, monetary donations, and volunteering. To volunteer or to get a list of items needed, email brookdalewc@gmail.com.