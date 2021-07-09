Livingmore Interview: New Album ‘Take Me’ Gives an Inside Look at LA Band’s Outlook on Life

July 4th didn’t quite live up to our national goal of an “Everybody Back To Normal” holiday, but hopefully you were lucky enough to spend the past weekend reconnecting with the concept of summer life in the Before Times: heading off to the beach, remembering the intoxicating scent of sunscreen and feeling the burning hot sand on your feet, delaying the return back home to sleep in the harsh chill of air conditioning or sweating through the sheets. In other words, living out your typical A Great Big Pile Of Leaves song. Perhaps you’ve shared the experience described in the chorus of “Beat Up Shoes,” the lead single from their long-gestating third album Pono — “Dropping in off the roof/ Spending all the night head out of the window.” There’s plenty more where that came from on Pono. Summer, much like A Great Big Pile Of Leaves, is more or less exactly how you remember it.