Livingmore Interview: New Album ‘Take Me’ Gives an Inside Look at LA Band’s Outlook on Life

californiarocker.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvercame real-life challenges to release their album Take Me, out on Nomad Eel Records. The band’s previous full-length, It’s All Happening, landed in 2019, and they were just about to get into seriously recording Take Me when the pandemic hit. Like many artists, they kept busy and found a way to bring the recording process to completion. The result is a very interesting development on their previously praised synthy vibe that still captures a lot of the dreamy aspect of classic Rock and Pop, but a tuned-up rhythm section takes these new songs into edgier zones.

