Physical Recap: Living Out Loud

Take your usual spot on the Coterie couch, my friends, because Good Trouble is back for the summer. The midseason finale aired in April, so the hiatus hasn’t been too long. But dang if this show didn’t leave us with an enormous amount of drama to angst over. Apparently, we aren’t the only ones feeling that pain because the episode kicks off with a bunch of Coterie ladies openly sobbing over their breakfast together as “All By Myself” plays. The sadness is real, people — especially for Mariana, Alice, Malika, and Davia. The visual paired with that song is ridiculous enough, but what really takes this opening scene to the next level is the perfect button: Callie, daughter of darkness and drama, walks into the kitchen the most chipper she’s ever been in her life (she’s humping Gael again, so it tracks), and without looking up from her phone to see the disaster zone before her, she asks the girls, “How is everyone on this beautiful day?” I’ve watched this moment three times now, and it only gets funnier. Bless this show for being able to walk that line of thought-provoking social commentary and high comedy! Bless all of us, really.