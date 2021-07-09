Cancel
Physical Recap: Living Out Loud

By Rose Maura Lorre
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Why do you still pretend to like your husband?”. You could hang this whole episode of Physical on Bunny’s offhand remark to Sheila while they’re rehearsing for their workout video. You could hang the whole show on it, really: Why pretend to like someone when you don’t? Why pretend to be someone you’re not? Why pretend … ever? Why do people (women especially) expend so much time and effort acquiescing to others’ desires, making themselves seem acceptable on the outside without stopping to think what they can and can’t accept for themselves?

#Wifedom
