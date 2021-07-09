Cancel
Weekend Swim Workout: Race Week Swim Prep

By Sara McLarty
triathlete.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more and more races now taking place, it’s never been more important to get your race week swim prep dialed in. These workouts below will help you do just that—giving you just enough speed work to help sharpen you up and leave you feeling fit, fresh, and ready to hit the start line. There’s no need to hit a lot of mileage in race week—focusing on some shorter bursts of intensity is the best way to lead you into race day. You can do these shakeout sets at any point during race week.

