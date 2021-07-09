Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Blighted houses knocked down as part of effort to revitalize Pleasant Hill

By Edna Ruiz
Posted by 
Macon, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1sAM_0asFtUuZ00

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, crews knocked down three more blighted houses in the Historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The houses at 365, 373, and 381 Monroe Street were deemed inhabitable and unsafe, making them the 45th – 47th blighted houses to be removed from a neighborhood in Mayor Lester Miller’s blight fight.

“This isn’t about tearing down, it’s about building up,” said Mayor Miller. “What I see are not blighted houses, what I see is hope and opportunity. Hope and opportunity for our children, this neighborhood, and our entire community.”

Tearing down the houses on Monroe Street has been in the works for several years as the revitalization of Pleasant Hill continues. After about 5 years of being closed, the Booker T. Washington Community Center underwent a major renovation and reopened its doors in April 2021, becoming a center of education and activity for Pleasant Hill once again.

“This gives us the opportunity to expand the footprint of the Booker T. Washington Community Center,” said District 8 Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

“Blight is more than an aesthetic issue. It causes issues with people’s mentality as they have to walk past these overturned and burnt up houses,” said Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb County Community Enhancement Authority, Tedra Huston. “It affects crime, property value, ongoing issues with redlining. By tearing down blighted houses, we are fixing these problems, little by little.”

You can watch the press conference and demolition here.

Comments / 0

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia

17
Followers
121
Post
100
Views
ABOUT

Macon southeast of Atlanta—hence the city's nickname, "The Heart of Georgia".

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasant Hill#Blight#District 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sheffield, ALWAFF

Sheffield housing authority to receive $625K for blighted homes

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - “Some of the houses are occupied by homeless people. Some of the homes when they are abandoned become crack houses so that’s an issue for the police department and it just really causing the neighborhood to deteriorate quickly,” said Pam Fleming. Leaders in Sheffield and within...
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

New Phila Officials Ramping Up Blight Tear Downs

Nick McWilliams reporting – Local city officials have increased efforts to remove blighted properties to combat eyesores and drug activity. Mayor Joel Day updated council on their efforts to get rid of two separate locations, 117 6th Drive and 410 2nd Street. On Monday, the 2nd Street property was taken down.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Hill District affordable housing efforts showcased in city tour

PITTSBURGH — A sign in the window of a house on Bryn Mawr Road says, "Another home created by the PHDC (The Pittsburgh Housing Development Corporation) powered by the URA." The vacant rehabbed property was one of more than a dozen houses the city and its Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) was spotlighting Tuesday that are part of an effort in this neighborhood and others across the city to provide affordable housing opportunities.
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

Three blighted homes demolished in Pleasant Hill Neighborhood

MACON, Ga. -- The fight against blight continues in Macon with three new demolishes in the Historic Pleasant Hill Neighborhood. Houses at 365, 373, and 381 Monroe Street were demolished in response to Mayor Lester Miller's initiative to remove blight from the Macon community. “Fighting blight has become a major...
Zachary, LAwbrz.com

Zachary cuts speed limit in effort to revitalize downtown

ZACHARY – A stretch of Main Street has been reduced to 25 miles per hour as part of the city's downtown revitalization project. Mayor David Amrhein said the project goal is to bring more restaurants and retail shops to the area, as well as make downtown more walker friendly. “It’s...
Kampsville, ILriverbender.com

Mayor Gibson, Trustees, Lead Effort To Revitalize Kampsville Campground, Damaged By 2019 Flood

KAMPSVILLE - Newly elected Kampsville Mayor Wade Gibson is a politician who truly has the community at the heart of his mission in office. This is Gibson's second stint in the mayor's seat. In the early 1990s, at the age of 25, he became the youngest mayor in Illinois after initially being appointed due to the death of an incumbent. He is also a well-known Alton-Godfrey hairdresser.
Franklin County, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Pleasant Hill Cemetery Memorial Day planned

The Pleasant Hill Cemetery Memorial Day is set for Sunday, July 11 at the cemetery located off FM 900 West between Greenwood and Purley in Franklin County. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a program and business meeting. See the July 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.
Pleasant Hill, TNCrossville Chronicle

PLEASANT HILL RAMBLINGS: Lots of trails to choose from in PH

Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill received $2,000 from the Evan Means Grants Program of the Tennessee Trails Association to help develop an American Disabilities Act compliant trail. The Evan Means Grants Program was created in 1999 to honor the memory of Evan Means, one of the co-founders of the Tennessee Trails Association in 1968. The program provides funding for volunteer-based nonprofit groups. The grant will cover the cost of the materials to build a short trail made of compacted crushed rock. Volunteers from the Uplands Village Trail Committee and the Plateau Chapter of the TN Trails Association will do the construction. When the trail is completed it will allow hikers of all abilities plus walkers and wheelchairs from Yonside Road to Lake Laura. This will be Uplands Village’s first accessible trail and be available to the general public, handicapped or not. The trail will go to the bridge over the Lake Laura spillway and along Lake Laura before returning. The Trail Committee hopes to add a dock on the lake to access the trail by boat sometime in the future.
Novato, CAksro.com

Renewed Effort to Build Houses Novato’s Bahia

A new effort to build a housing development on a hillside in Novato that has been stalled for decades may finally reach the finish line. Plans to build homes on a parcel of land on Bahia Drive have been off and on for almost fifty years. Now, the property owner has proposed the land be subdivided into five homes. The Novato Design Review Commission opposed the plans, and neighbors criticized it over concerns it would block ridgetop views and disrupt wildlife corridors. The Design Review Commission may consider the proposal by next month.
Newport, NHnhbr.com

Jay and Karen Lucas honored for Newport revitalization efforts

The energetic three-year effort by Jay and Karen Lucas, who applied to revitalize the town of Newport – Jay Lucas’ hometown – were recognized in June with the ExcellenceNorth Allance’s first Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award, which recognizes innovative initiatives that benefit economic conditions, quality of life, education and public health in New Hampshire communities.
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Focus On Talbot: Planning Commission To Re-Examine Lakeside Process by Dan Watson

The Talbot County Planning Commission is on the way to investigating possible problems surrounding the greenlight given to the Lakeside developer last year. Allegations have been made about inappropriate and dangerous changes to the plans for the new spray irrigation sewage system for the project, the withholding of information about failures in the existing Trappe sewer plant to which the first 120 homes (or more) are to be connected, and a breakdown in the integrity of the County’s land use review process.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Health Department, Opportunity Council Release Homelessness Census

Last Friday, the Bellingham Opportunity Council, in partnership with Whatcom County Health Department, published the 2021 Point In Time Count Report for Homelessness. The report provides a snapshot of persons experiencing homelessness locally based on annual surveys conducted each year in late January. Notably, 859 individuals from 625 households were...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County bill could end requirement that county infrastructure director is a licensed engineer

Baltimore County voters may decide to change the minimum qualifications for the official leading the county’s Department of Public Works, per a proposed charter amendment. A bill introduced by County Councilman David Marks and co-sponsored by Democratic Councilman Izzy Patoka would add a question to the 2022 ballot proposing to end the requirement that the county’s Public Works director be a ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy