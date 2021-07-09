Cancel
Cancer

Study casts further light on cancer immunotherapy

By John Fox
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranslationally controlled tumor protein (TCTP) is an immunomodulator that initiates development of an inflammatory milieu in the tumor microenvironment, where TCTP regulates high myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) activity, researchers have reported. The team also demonstrated that therapeutically targeting TCTP might be an effective approach to limit growth and/or metastasis of...

