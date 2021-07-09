Bronson, Howell, and Wilder recognized as Certified County Commissioners

After several months of hard work and preparation, Commissioners Paul Bronson, Bill Howell, and Raymond Wilder became Certified County Commissioners by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). They received a certificate for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.

The Academy has been put on by ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools. Every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise. Our commissioners say this was an experience they will cherish and help them better serve our community.

“This training opened my eyes to ways I can help my district and Macon-Bibb County in general. It gave me the resources to know where to look for answers to questions and issues,” said District 7 Commissioner Howell.

“I learned that it’s important to stop and listen, and you will learn more about people’s needs and make them more comfortable with you,” said District 6 Commissioner Raymond Wilder. “Serving people is more about determining the needs of the public and the county and doing our part in making a difference and being part of the solution.

“Although the position is part-time, we deal with full-time concerns that require knowledgeable leadership that cares,” said District 2 Commissioner Paul Bronson. “Completing the courses gave me a clear understanding of my duties and responsibilities, what my legal rights are to conduct county business, and how to properly manage taxpayer dollars.”