Lavender Market returns to Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill

Blake’s Annual Lavender Market has returned and it promises to be bigger than ever. This year’s event starts Friday and runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults visiting the farm’s market event will have the opportunity to try a seasonal lavender infused hard cider and beer provided by Blake’s Hard Cider Co. and Blake’s Brewing Co. Both can be found on tap in the Tasting Room and Orchard Square Tap. Only available while supplies last.