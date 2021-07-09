Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX
FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star. Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”www.thewrap.com
