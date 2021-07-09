Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star. Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ayad Akhtar
Person
Oren Moverman
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Post Trump America#Fx Productions#Sight Unseen#Inimitable Pictures#The Washington Post#Entertainment Weekly#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Independence Day: 6 Celebrities Including Ryan Reynolds, Kumail Nanjiani, Who Became American Citizens

Kumail Nanjiani became an American citizen in 2018. Ryan Reynolds voted first time in 2020 after becoming a citizen in 2018. Over the years, many non-American Hollywood celebrities have become citizens of the country after working in the industry continuously. Here are some actors, who were not born in the United States, but immigrated to the country and became its citizens.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple debuts trailer for new limited dramedy series 'Mr. Corman'

A new trailer has been released for "Mr. Corman," a 10-episode dramedy series premiering on Apple TV+ on August 6. The series follows Josh Corman, a fifth-grade public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley. His lifelong dream of finding a career in music hasn't panned out, his ex-fiancee has left him, and his high school friend has moved in.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

HBO Shares New Teaser for Dramatic Limited Series SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain

HBO recently dropped a new teaser for the upcoming drama limited series Scenes from a Marriage. The series stars Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two) and is an adaptation of the Swedish mini-series from Ingmar Bergman. Hagai Levi (In Treatment) is directing, developing, and writing Scenes from a Marriage which is set to debut this September on HBO and HBO Max. This looks like it’s going to be a bit of a rollercoaster as we follow this married couple.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Topline Limited Series From Macro TV Studios

Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has lined up his next TV project. Abdul-Mateen (Watchmen, The Trial of the Chicago 7) is attached to star in and executive produce The Scent of Burnt Flowers, a limited series in the works at Macro Television Studios (Raising Dion, Gentefied). The project, which doesn’t have an outlet attached yet, is based on the forthcoming debut novel from writer and producer Blitz Bazawule (Beyoncé’s Black Is King, OWN’s Cherish the Day). The novel is set to be published in early 2022 by Ballantine Books/Penguin Random House.
TV & VideosComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. To Star in New HBO Series

Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. has officially found his next project. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Downey will be co-starring in and producing The Sympathizer, an upcoming television adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) and Don McKellar (Exotica, Last Night) will serve as co-showrunners on the series, which is being made by A24 for HBO. Production on the series is expected to take place in Los Angeles and Vietnam. A worldwide search is reportedly underway to cast a predominantly Vietnamese ensemble for the series, including in the lead role.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Zola director Janicza Bravo signs on for FX's Kindred, which has found its star in newcomer Mallori Johnson

Bravo will executive produce and direct the pilot for the TV series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential novel. Johnson will play the central character Dana, "a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own," per Deadline. "But, before she can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her family are most surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind." Bravo said of joining Kindred: “I first read Kindred 20 years ago. I was in college. I hadn’t ever seen myself in a world like that. And certainly not at its center.."
Sciencefilm-book.com

MOONSHOT: Zach Braff Added to Science Fiction Romantic Comedy Film’s Cast

Everybody’s favorite “Scrubs” star Zach Braff has just been cast in a new science fiction romantic comedy called Moonshot. Zach Braff isn’t just an actor who is dating the popular Black Widow star Florence Pugh contrary to popular belief. He is also a gifted director who just received an Emmy nomination for directing the Jason Sudeikis comedy series “Ted Lasso.” Braff has been announced to be co-starring in a new romantic comedy from New Line Cinema titled Moonshot. Fans are greatly anticipating Braff’s return to acting in the upcoming movie.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Joey King Signs Exclusive Development Deal With Netflix

In an effort to maintain a lead at the front of the streaming pack, Netflix have been handing out bumper development deals on an increasingly regular basis. In the last few months alone we’ve seen Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Arrowverse co-creator Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti/Schechter Films, Millie Bobby Brown’s PCMA Productions, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and The Raid director Gareth Evans all put pen to paper on first-look contracts.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Dr Death’ Star AnnaSophia Robb on Real-Life Michelle Shughart’s Sugary Courtroom Attitude

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the finale of Peacock’s “Dr. Death.”) The villain of “Dr. Death,” Joshua Jackson’s Dr. Christopher Duntsch, is in the spotlight for the better part of the based-on-true-events Peacock limited series, maiming and killing patients who go under his knife for routine spinal surgeries. And it’s because we spend so much time in the dark with Duntsch that when our heroine, Dallas assistant district attorney Michelle Shughart (played by AnnaSophia Robb), finally arrives more than halfway through the show, her ultimate courtroom victory against the neurosurgeon feels that much sweeter.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Zola’ Director Janicza Bravo Boards FX’s ‘Kindred’ Pilot

FX has tapped “Zola” director Janicza Bravo to helm its adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred,” the cable network announced Thursday. The project, which counts Darren Aronofsky and “The Americans” duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields among its executive producers, is set to begin production in September. Newcomer Mallori Johnson has been cast in the lead role of Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer in Los Angeles who is violently pulled back and forth in time to a 19th-century plantation.
MoviesMovieWeb

Confess, Fletch Will Reunite Mad Men Stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery

Sterling and Draper are back together again to breathe life into the Fletch franchise in Confess, Fletch. Jon Hamm and John Slattery fit like a glove in Mad Men; their chemistry is sure to please the folks that have missed their tag team of crafting slick ad campaigns and shmoozing clients, with perfectly timed banter. Slattery's recent appearances include reprising his role as Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame and playing Fred Schlafly (husband of Cate Blanchett's Phyllis Schlafly) in Mrs. America. John Hamm can be seen playing Joe Finney in the new Steven Soderbergh HBO Max film, No Sudden Move.
MoviesComicBook

WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys, Including Best Limited Series

Marvel's WandaVision has been nominated for 23 Emmy awards, including one for the category of "Outstanding Limited Series". Marvel Studios got the big honor today, as the list of nominees for the 2021 Emmys was announced. In addition to "Outstanding Limited Series" WandaVision snagged a nomination for Paul Bettany in "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie"; a nomination for Elizabeth Olsen in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie"; and a nomination for Kathryn Hahn in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" category, to name a few.
TV SeriesVulture

It’s Time for Emmys to Expand Limited Series

Just over a decade ago, in 2010, there were so few Emmy Award contenders in what was then called the Outstanding Miniseries category that only two shows were nominated: HBO’s The Pacific, which won, and PBS’s Return to Cranford, which didn’t. In response, the miniseries and television movie categories were combined the following year to widen the field of competition.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million Not to Star in ‘The Office’

While James Gandolfini will always be best remembered as Tony Soprano, the late actor’s proximity to becoming another beloved TV character was closer than many realize. The “Sopranos” star was apparently offered the role of Michael Scott’s replacement on “The Office” in 2011 after Steve Carell left the NBC comedy series. However, HBO paid Gandolfini $3 million to turn down the role.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cousins’ Trailer: Netflix and ARRAY Present Acclaimed Maori Drama from ‘Waru’ Directors

Based on the novel by celebrated New Zealand author Patricia Grace, “Cousins” tells the story of three women bound by ancestry and separated by time. The film was helmed by Māori filmmaking duo Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith and debuted at number one at New Zealand’s box office when it was released earlier this year. Gardiner is best known as producer on the early films by Taika Waititi, including his acclaimed directorial debut “Eagle vs Shark.” Both Gardiner and Grace-Smith directed segments of the critically beloved 2017 drama “Waru,” which was directed cooperatively.
TV & VideosTVLine

Joe Exotic: Kyle MacLachlan to Play Howard Baskin in Limited Series

Hey all you cool yadda yadda OK you get the point: Look who’s playing Carole Baskin’s husband in Peacock’s Joe Exotic. Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan will portray Howard Baskin in the upcoming limited series, TVLine has learned. Joe Exotic stars Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy