Declare independence from dangerous meat industry
The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic likley kept our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.www.mauinews.com
Comments / 0