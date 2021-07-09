Cancel
Crazy Rich Asians Writer Adele Lim to Direct Ashley Park in Film Debut

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it Girls4eva: Ashley Park is set to star in the untitled directorial debut from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim, as one of four Asian American women searching across Asia for their friend’s birth mother. Variety reported that Lim, who also recently co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon, came up with the comedy alongside Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens co-creator Teresa Hsiao and Nora From Queens and Family Guy writer Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, who will team up for the script; all three women will produce the film, which begins shooting in the fall. Park, meanwhile, is also gearing up for the second season of Emily in Paris, in addition to recently appearing in Girls5eva. In a statement to Variety, Lim called the upcoming film “a story with characters who look like us, about women who are messy and thirsty, but have so much heart.”

