Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Alternate Thor Who Was Meant To Have A Bigger Role In Loki

By Sam Skopp
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Disney+ "Loki" series, a version of the longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe villain-turned-antihero Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from a dimension separate from the franchise's primary timeline is arrested by an organization called the Time Variance Authority, or the TVA. For the crime of traveling to an alternate timeline without the official sanction of the TVA, Loki must either accept being zapped out of existence or use his considerable power to work alongside the TVA and stop a second alternate-timeline Loki from wreaking havoc on time itself.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Tva#Void#Marvel Easter#Marvel Comics#The Time Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Finale Hints That It Happened At The Exact Same Time As WandaVision

Fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the events of the Loki finale, which set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explode into chaos. Sylvie’s decision to stab Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror variant may well prove to be a hugely unwise one, with the branching timelines already causing chaos and confusion for Tom Hiddleston’s trickster.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Loki, Meet Loki in Thor and Loki Double Trouble #4 [Preview]

If you're looking for Marvel products featuring both male and female versions of Loki, you have surprisingly more options right now than you might expect. Sure, you could do the predictable thing and watch the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Univers show Loki… or you could pick up Thor and Loki Double Trouble #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. One of these Loki options features one Loki turning into a giant bird and sitting on the other Loki in an attempt to hatch him, if that helps you make your decision at all. Check out the preview below.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki introduces its first Thor Variant in a well-hidden Easter egg

We’ve had Loki Variants up to our eyeballs. MCU Loki, Sylvie, Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki – and even President Loki. It only stands to reason that The God of Mischief’s half-brother gets in on the fun. The latest episode of the Disney Plus series has certainly delivered in that regard with a Thor Variant that has to be seen to be believed.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Fans Loved Seeing Frog Thor or Throg In Episode 5

Marvel fans were stoked to see Throg during episode 5 of the hit Loki series. When Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god woke up in The Void at the end of episode 4, people were hoping to learn more about his fellow variants. Well, they got all of that and more from the latest episode of Loki. Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, and their scaly friend all got some room to shine. In addition, the little frog could make his presence felt in a jar. Amongst the rubble, he hopped toward Mjolnir, but to no avail. Maybe we never see him again, but you never quite know with Marvel. But, the Alligator got the most time in the spotlight this week. He did some bodily damage and flexed some comedic chops through utterances that had to be translated by his travel mates.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Loki episode 5 Frog Thor and Thanoscopter are big nods to the comics

Loki episode 5 features both Frog Thor (Throg) and the Thanos Helicopter (Thanoscopter). While this may sound absolutely bonkers to anyone unfamiliar with the show, the various timelines allow for all sorts of wild and wacky creations, including the alligator version of Loki. Well, episode 5 of the latest MCU Disney+ show pushed the craziness even further with nods to some of the more… imaginative storylines.
Scienceepicstream.com

Did Loki Steal This Plot Point From Thor: Ragnarok?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. In Loki Episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, we get to see what really happened to Loki after being pruned, same as to Mobius, and all the others who had been eliminated by the Time Variance Authority who did not conform with the sacred timeline as written. However, it has a familiar touch to it, so, did Loki steal the plot point of the wasteland from Thor: Ragnarok?
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: Has the MCU already revealed how Kid Loki killed Thor?

A surprising moment in Loki was the revelation that Kid Loki killed Thor, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe it can also reveal exactly how it did it, based on the new fan theory we introduced to you in The Truth News. In episode 5 of Loki, Lady Loki (Sophia Di...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Loki Producer Says Frog Thor Scene Got Cut From Episode 1

Loki Producer Says Frog Thor Scene Got Cut From Episode 1. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming more beastly these days. Not only did fans get a chance to see Alligator Loki, but the latest episode of the series also featured an easter egg of Frog Thor. Yes, some eagle-eyed fans spotted Throg in a jar, on the way to the Loki Palace. After the episode aired, Loki writer and producer Eric Martin took to his socials to confirm that it was indeed a hint at the Thor-like hero, adding that it should have a much more profound impact on the story than that.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki head writer Michael Waldron discusses Frog Thor, Alligator Loki, Loki and Sylvie's intriguing relationship and more

Where did the idea to include Alligator Loki come from? "That one was me," Waldron says after sharing an Alligator Loki birthday cake from 2019 on Twitter. "That one I'll take credit for. That was a thing that came out in one of my very first meetings with Marvel. It was just, as I was talking about what the show should feel like, (I said), 'You should feel like anything can happen, that we can do anything, anything in this show.' And one of those (was), 'We can have an Alligator Loki.' And that was an idea that just kind of stuck, and now here we are."
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Originally Included a Much Bigger Cameo for an Unexpected Character

Loki's fifth episode was filled with some incredible Easter Eggs, but one cameo in particular was originally set to be bigger and happen much earlier. As the Lokis are going underground to their hideout around the 9:09 mark of the fifth episode, we are treated to a wonderful, yet also very sad Easter Egg featuring a frog trapped underground in a jar that looks surprisingly like Thor.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Loki Embraces His True Fate, Even in an Alternate Timeline

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Loki Episode 5. Many of us have questions about what exactly happened in Loki Episode 5. Where did Loki end up and who did he meet? And what is that giant smokey thing? Plus, there are quite a few easter eggs thrown in to enhance Loki Episode 5 even more for Marvel aficionados.

Comments / 0

Community Policy