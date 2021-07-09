Cancel
Chance the Rapper Is Hitting the Big Screen With Magnificent Coloring World

By Cydney Lee
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChance the Rapper is hitting the big screen for an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary film about the making of his mysterious Magnificent Coloring World 2 event. In 2017, the Chicago rapper invited some of his die-hard, Soundcloud-era fans to a day of secret activities which concluded with a free concert. According to the trailer, footage of the magnificent day has never been seen until now. Fans’ phones were confiscated during the event to mitigate spoilers. A year prior, Chance released his third mixtape, Coloring Book, and kicked off his vibrant, star-studded mini music festival, Magnificent Coloring Day, shortly after. MCW2 acted as its follow-up, and now, those who missed out will get to experience the day after all. Magnificent Coloring World will hit theaters on August 13.

