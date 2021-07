“I wished I were in Milan with her. I would like to eat at the Cova and then walk down the Via Manzoni in the hot evening and cross over and turn off along the canal and go to the hotel with Catherine Barkley.” So Ernest Hemingway wrote in his second novel A Farewell To Arms, a fictionalized account of his own time in Milan. Hemingway came to the city as a volunteer ambulance driver for the Red Cross and was injured and hospitalized for six months, during which time he was awarded a medal for his bravery by the Italian authorities and fell in love with a nurse, Agnes. Agnes and Ernest decided to marry. Then he shipped home, and she had her head turned by an Italian officer: c’est la guerre.