'Atypical' Creator Robia Rashid Breaks Down Sam Gardner's Final Stride of Independence

By Haley Bosselman
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. was reeling from its worst COVID-19 surge when the “Atypical” cast and crew began filming its fourth and final season. The Netflix series has always leaned into warm undertones, but emitting a sense of aspiration and joy was now more important that ever. More from Variety. “Especially coming...

Atypical Final Season Streaming on Netflix

While Netflix sometimes has a habit of cancelling shows too early, giving them just a season or two of life before pulling the plug, one of the streamer's more acclaimed series got the chance to finish out its story. On Friday, Netflix debuted the fourth season of Atypical, the series that stars Keir Gilchrist as a young man on the autism spectrum. Atypical has garnered praise by critics and fans alike throughout its run, and is now coming to an end after four years.
Atypical Boss Breaks Down That 'Powerful' Series Finale (and the Scene That Made Everyone Sob)

Atypical wrapped its fourth and final season (now streaming on Netflix) with beautiful symmetry. From the beginning, Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist) has been obsessed with penguins and their really cool eyelids. He always dreamed of venturing out to Antarctica, where it’s cold and isolated, to hang with the black-and-white endothermic birds. The final episode featured a full circle moment in which Sam steps outside and we see Antarctica in the background, confirming that he fulfilled his childhood dream.
‘Atypical’ Final Season, ‘Leverage’ Returns, ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Gloria Estefan’s Musical Heritage

The beloved Netflix comedy Atypical delivers its final aspirational season. New capers await the Leverage crew as the former TNT series returns for Redemption on IMDb TV. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gives back to his aunt in the premiere of CBS’ feel-good Secret Celebrity Renovation. A Great Performances special follows Gloria Estefan on a global exploration of her musical roots.
Primetimer

Atypical's final season sticks the landing in its portrayal of life on the autism spectrum

"Watching one’s child strike out on their own is bittersweet for most parents," says Lorraine Ali of the fourth and final season of the Netflix series. "But for those of us who spent every waking hour helping our sons or daughters acclimate to a neurotypical world — from decoding mysterious social cues to tolerating the tactile assault of clothing tags to constantly standing guard against those who might try and tear them down because of their differences — it’s particularly heartbreaking and terrifying. The concluding 10 episodes of Atypical deftly tackle those fears and more, cementing the show’s legacy as one of the best series to deal with autism and its butterfly effect on family, friends and loved ones. At once hilarious and moving, irreverent and reaffirming, Season 4 aptly chronicles the final stages of Sam’s move toward self-determination — and the South Pole." Ali adds: "Atypical has been masterful at avoiding the preciousness that has often plagued other shows or films that have tried dramatize autism stories or create characters with developmental disabilities. The series cuts the tension and taboo with keen humor, often bordering on the impertinent, but Sam is never the butt of the joke. The risk paid off, and has allowed for ongoing gags that remind viewers that the Gardners are not the Cleavers...I’d like to give Atypical an award for capturing the bittersweet journey of raising a kid who’s different, from a mom like Elsa who has seen herself as a retaining wall between a cruel world and the complex soul that is her son. And with the series’ end, maybe I can loosen my grip just a little, as Elsa has, and let his journey of adulthood begin."
