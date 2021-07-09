BTS celebrate ditching masks, shout out Elton John in new video & song “Permission to Dance”

What do you get when Ed Sheeran teams up with BTS? An insanely catchy song and memorable video. BTS is out with their new single, “Permission to Dance,” co-written by Ed, his frequent collaborators Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, who co-wrote “Butter.” It celebrates the joys of dancing your troubles away, with the group singing, “We don’t need to worry/’Cause when we fall, we know how to land.