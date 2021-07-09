Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental Health Minute: BIPOC Awareness Month

By Edna Ruiz
Posted by 
Macon, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
 11 days ago

July is BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. BIPOC is an acronym for black, indigenous, and people of color. It’s all about raising awareness of the importance of good mental health and mental health services in the minority community.

“Historically, our mental health has been ignored almost completely. Much of the research is done on us, rather than with us,” said Gloria Cisse with the Southern Center for Choice Theory. “The way we deal with mental health is very different.”

Cisse says oftentimes, people in the BIPOC community go to talk with a minister instead of also seeing a therapist. She says it’s important for people to know there is help there for everyone, and they should not feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask for it.

This is the first in a series of videos highlighting the work of Macon Mental Health Matters to improve access to services in our neighborhoods. If you would like to learn more about the initiative, services offered, and upcoming services, visit www.maconmentalhealthmatters.com.

Comments / 0

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia

17
Followers
121
Post
100
Views
ABOUT

Macon southeast of Atlanta—hence the city's nickname, "The Heart of Georgia".

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Minute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Mental Healthtriathlete.com

Mental Health Resources for Triathletes

Physical performance is not merely a physical feat. For athletes to perform at their very best, whether at the age-group level or in elite competition, they also have to home their mental skills. And that means an athlete’s mental health needs must be addressed. The evidence is clear that mind and body work in tandem. Though many assume endurance athletes, who are flush with feel-good endorphins from hours spent training, are immune from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or eating disorders, the numbers tell a different story. Mental illness affects 20% of the general population in the U.S., but one study shows 37% of endurance athletes report being diagnosed with mental illness, and 46% showed risk factors for mental health issues.
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Comprehensive Mental Health Platforms

AbleTo, one of the market leaders in the realm of behavioural health and wellness in digital and virtual spaces, has launched an all-encompassing mental health platform that is designed to combine the knowledge of clinical practice and expertise with the convenience and utility of digital tools to help users get the care that they need.
Educationecbpublishing.com

July Awareness Month 2021

The start of July brings us fireworks, fun and the typical hot weather and rain of the Florida summer. With all of the fun comes a little responsibility, as July brings to light several health causes and topics to be aware of, and to raise awareness for. This month is...
Terre Haute, INcbs4indy.com

Free mental health support

Outpouring of sympathy for fallen Terre Haute detective. Free programs help inspired youth meet their goals. ‘They’ll emerge in the millions.’ Rainy weather leads to more mosquitos. Rep. Carson calls for further investigation into UFO sightings. IEDC accepting applications for grants to spur growth under READI program. Indiana State Police...
Honolulu, HIMidweek

Dedicated To Better Mental Health

“I can barely get out of bed — I’m so unmotivated to do anything.”. “I don’t know why I’m so scared, even to go outside. I used to be fine.”. “My marriage is falling apart — we’ve had too much time together, and, these days, our problems are worse than ever.”
AdvocacyWWLP 22News

It’s Fragile X awareness month

(Mass Appeal) – Fragile X is a genetic condition that affects approximately 200 thousand people in the U-S a year. Joining us to talk about an upcoming event to raise awareness and donations for the condition is Denise Devine of the Western Mass Chapter of the National Fragile X Foundation.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

The AAKOMA Project Awarded $7,000 Grant To Support Mental Health Of BIPOC & Marginalized Youth

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of The Starbucks Foundation's Neighborhood Grants program, The AAKOMA Project was selected to receive a $7,000 grant in support of their work with BIPOC and marginalized youth. Through this unique program, The Starbucks Foundation invited Starbucks partners (employees) to nominate a local organization in their community.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Mental Health Clinician II

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $29.93-$38.40 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychothera-peutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; provides outreach and emergency services and counseling in crisis situations; performs related work as assigned.
Utah Statevalleyjournals.com

Irreverent Warriors Utah hike brings awareness to veteran mental health

Irreverent Warriors has a mission and vision to bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. Every day in the United States, 22 veterans succumb to suicide. The organization recently brought that mission to Utah where IW hiked for the first of possibly...
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

Marking a Mental Health Milestone

A special and warm-hearted thank you to Sarasota County Commissioners Mike Moran, Nancy Detert, and Al Maio for your courage and leadership on mental health in our community. By voting last week to approve a dedicated millage for a mental-health district in the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, these elected leaders have responded constructively to a crisis in our community, listened carefully to their constituents, and taken responsibility for helping to solve a problem they didn’t create.
Riverside, CAkvcrnews.org

The Voice: Riverside Churches Offer Resources During Minority Mental Health Month

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. July is minority mental health month and Executive Editor Stephanie Williams talks to KVCR's Megan Jamerson about a collaboration between a Riverside non-profit and five local churches to offer mental health resources to the Black community.
Lima, OHLima News

Mental Health Services, Downtown Lima putting on awareness event

LIMA — The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties is partnering with Downtown Lima, Inc. for a community event Saturday, Aug. 14. “Celebrating You: For Mental Health Awareness” will feature live music from Lima Symphony Orchestra and Mixed Vibes, free food, guest speakers and mental health resources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy