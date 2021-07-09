Mental Health Minute: BIPOC Awareness Month

July is BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. BIPOC is an acronym for black, indigenous, and people of color. It’s all about raising awareness of the importance of good mental health and mental health services in the minority community.

“Historically, our mental health has been ignored almost completely. Much of the research is done on us, rather than with us,” said Gloria Cisse with the Southern Center for Choice Theory. “The way we deal with mental health is very different.”

Cisse says oftentimes, people in the BIPOC community go to talk with a minister instead of also seeing a therapist. She says it’s important for people to know there is help there for everyone, and they should not feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask for it.

This is the first in a series of videos highlighting the work of Macon Mental Health Matters to improve access to services in our neighborhoods. If you would like to learn more about the initiative, services offered, and upcoming services, visit www.maconmentalhealthmatters.com.