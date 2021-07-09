Colorado AG’s Office Appoints Attorneys for CDPHE Whistleblower Investigation

Re: the July 4 article "Employee exodus falls to Conover." Electing a new county attorney after 24 years with one administration is difficult at best and terribly fraught with hurt feelings : both by the incoming staff and the "old guard". Changing policies that the voters in Pima County was the new way to go, is full of landmines that will explode (probably into the public ) Unfortunately, having county employees sharing internal, confidential emails with the last administration, violates both county policies and their oath of office as employees of a law enforcement agency.