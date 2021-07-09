Colorado AG’s Office Appoints Attorneys for CDPHE Whistleblower Investigation
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office released a statement last week announcing that attorneys from a particular firm were selected to act as Special Assistant Attorneys General in an independent investigation into allegations that the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment ordered modelers and created policies to hide air pollution violations.In a statement, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said that after the CDPHE’s executive director requested an independent assessment of the claims submitted, the office opened an independent investigation on the allegations.lawweekcolorado.com
