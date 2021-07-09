Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Joi Kush Becomes 2021-2022 President of Colorado Bar Association

By Law Week
lawweekcolorado.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoi Kush started her role as the 2021-2022 President of the Colorado Bar Association this month. Kush is a partner at Johnson Kush, P.C. She received her J.D from Albany Law School of Union University in 2010 and was an active member in the Colorado Bar Association and American Bar Association for almost ten years, including Colorado Bar Association Leadership Training in 2016 and former Executive Council leadership in the CBA Young Lawyer’s Division in 2019.

lawweekcolorado.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#New Bar#American Bar Association#Executive Council#Cba#Zoom#Clark Hill Plc#Cannabis Industry Group#Hoban Law Group#Hlg#Denver Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawbizjournals

Legal roundup: Bressler Amery & Ross attorney appointed to national bar committee and more

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. • Bressler Amery & Ross PC attorney Josh Jones, who serves as managing principal in the firm’s Birmingham office, has been appointed to serve for a third year as co-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Litigation Section’s Audio Content Committee. The committee manages the development and production of the section’s monthly podcast, Litigation News, which features conversations with top litigators, judges and experts to help litigators develop their careers, win more cases, earn more clients and build sustainable practices. The committee also oversees branding and quality standards for the section’s Sound Advice platform and audio library, through which experienced attorneys provide insight on a host of topics of interest to litigators and young lawyers. The ABA Litigation Section launched the Litigation News podcast in early May 2021. It examines different areas of litigation through interviews with notable legal scholars and practicing litigators. Jones practices in the financial institutions group, where he focuses on defending broker-dealers and investment advisers against claims asserted by their customers and employees, regulatory investigations and enforcement actions. He also serves as a co-manager of the firm’s senior and vulnerable investor group.
Will County, ILwjol.com

Will County Bar Association names Attorney Robert W. Bodach new President

The Will County Bar Association announced today Attorney Robert W. Bodach has been named its 97th President. In a ceremony administered by the Honorable Daniel Rippy, Attorney Bodach was sworn in as President having served as Director and Officer for nearly a decade. Present, among others, were the past two presidents, The Honorable Donald DeWilkins and Erin O’Brien.
Politicsmillcitytimes.com

Local Leader: Lousene M. Hoppe, President, National LGBTQ+ Bar Association

Lousene Hoppe is a partner at local law firm Fredrikson & Byron specializing in white collar crime and litigation. She was also recently installed as President of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association. With the Twin Cities Pride Festival rapidly approaching, we thought it was timely to speak to Hoppe about the national organization, local affiliates and bringing our authentic selves to work.
Illinois StateIllinois Business Journal

Firm shareholder named officer on bar association civil practice council

Deanna L. Litzenburg, shareholder and vice president at Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. in Belleville, was recently appointed to serve as secretary of the Illinois State Bar Association Civil Practice and Procedure Council 2021-2022. The mission of the ISBA Civil Practice and Procedure Section is to enhance the knowledge and...
Westchester County, NYYonkers Tribune.

The Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association (HVHBA) Formed

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — July 8, 2021 — In June 2018, the Latino Judges Association sponsored a historical meeting with Latino lawyers from throughout the Hudson Valley to discuss the needs of the Hispanic legal community and the community at large throughout the Hudson Valley region. Subsequent meetings organized by Supreme Court Justice Maria Vazquez-Doles and Court of Claims Judge Walter Rivera, along with the participation of lawyers, Eric Santos, Esq., Pablo Fernandez- Herrera, Esq. and Margarita Garcia, Esq., were held with the group. During this same period, the Westchester County Access to Justice, Immigrant Rights and Services Sub-committee conducted a needs assessment of the Hispanic community in the Hudson Valley region, and as a result, committed to ensuring that a Hispanic bar association would be formed. The Access to Justice Sub-committee joined forces with Judge Rivera and Judge Vazquez-Doles thereby forming the Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association. This is the first and only bar association for Hispanic lawyers, judges, and other members of the legal community in the Hudson Valley region.
U.K.uky.edu

Mary Shelman Elected UK Alumni Association President

Mary L. Shelman (right) was elected president of the UK Alumni Association. The University of Kentucky Alumni Association recently announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors’ officers during its annual Summer Workshop. Mary L. Shelman of Belmont, Massachusetts, was elected president of the UK Alumni Association. Shelman received a bachelor’s degree...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

There’s a New Episode of ‘Mommy Wars’ at the American Bar Association

Women lawyers get a lot of advice—too much, if you ask me—which is why I initially barely bothered to read Susan Smith Blakely’s recent article “Are women lawyers paying enough attention to upward mobility?” in the ABA Journal. I skimmed it quickly and thought to myself: Yeah, it’s the usual advice on how women need to stay in the game, be strategic, and shouldn’t get too hung up about being perfect. Yada. Yada.
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Man asks U.S. Supreme Court to curtail officers' immunity in Denver police case

A man who claims Denver officers retaliated against him for video recording an incident of police brutality is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to place guardrails on the legal concept of qualified immunity, after a lower court concluded that the officers were immune from lawsuit even though Denver’s training specifically covered the right of bystanders to record police.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Maimonides nurse elected as president of NYS Nurses Association

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents more than 42,000 registered nurses across the state, has elected Maimonides Medical Center nurse Nancy Hagans, RN, CCRN, as its new president. Hagans, a native of Haiti, was first elected to NYSNA’s board in 2015. She was elected by the board...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer was relieved of her leadership duties by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. Neubauer ran as a progressive candidate for the Supreme Court in 2019 and was defeated by Justice Brian Hagedorn. The three progressive justices on the Supreme Court reacted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Does Biden intend to curtail the Supreme Court’s powers?

Is it time for a dramatic change in the way the Supreme Court does business?. No one really expected that question from the new 36-member commission President Biden established in April to study potential court reforms. He created it to fulfill a campaign promise, but most people assumed it would focus its sights on relatively limited proposals, such as whether terms limits should be imposed on Supreme Court justices and whether the number of justices on the court should be increased.
EconomyDoor County Pulse

Ptack Becomes PMF’s First President and CEO

The Peninsula Music Festival (PMF, musicfestival.com) has announced plans for an organizational structuring of the 69-year-old institution following an internal review to update its governance model. As a result, Christoph Ptack, PMF’s executive director since November 2018, will become its first president and CEO; and the officer seats of president...
Lawlawweekcolorado.com

Legal Lasso: Court of Appeals Roundup July 1

Legal Lasso is Law Week’s morning roundup of legal headlines across the state. Each morning, we take stock of legal issues and happenings, so be sure to sign up to stay up-to-date, and be sure to subscribe to Law Week Colorado!. And now that Law Week’s an online-only news outlet,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy