Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - What are the chances that the Legislature will override the Governor's budget vetoes when it convenes in the next special session on August 2?. That question was put to Juneau Senator Jesse Kiehl on Action Line. He figures garnering the three-quarters vote to override are slim to none. "I do think there's a possibility and with the breath of vetoes this year, there's a possibility of reinstating some of the things he vetoed."