Cheyenne, WY

President Calls on Governor Gordon to Serve on Bipartisan Council of Governors

bridgervalleypioneer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon has been appointed to the Council of Governors by President Joe Biden. Governor Gordon is one of 9 governors appointed to a two-year term by the President to the bipartisan Council, which was authorized and required by the National Defense Authorization Act in 2008 under then-President George W. Bush. The Council serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect the nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards.

