Bridger Valley Pioneer Days Ranch Rodeo back in the saddle

BRIDGER VALLEY — The Bridger Valley Pioneer Rodeos are back on tap for this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus. Plans are to make these rodeos even better due to last year’s cancellation. Valley residents and visiting cowboys and their families will again be able to strap on their chaps, don their western hats and boots and bring the ‘Wild West’ to life at the Bridger Valley Pioneer Ranch Rodeos with the Junior Rodeo slated for July 21 and the qualifying Ranch Rodeo on Friday July 23 and the finals on Saturday, July 24.