Legal Lasso: Special Assistants Appointed in CDPHE Whistleblower Investigation

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. • Bressler Amery & Ross PC attorney Josh Jones, who serves as managing principal in the firm’s Birmingham office, has been appointed to serve for a third year as co-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Litigation Section’s Audio Content Committee. The committee manages the development and production of the section’s monthly podcast, Litigation News, which features conversations with top litigators, judges and experts to help litigators develop their careers, win more cases, earn more clients and build sustainable practices. The committee also oversees branding and quality standards for the section’s Sound Advice platform and audio library, through which experienced attorneys provide insight on a host of topics of interest to litigators and young lawyers. The ABA Litigation Section launched the Litigation News podcast in early May 2021. It examines different areas of litigation through interviews with notable legal scholars and practicing litigators. Jones practices in the financial institutions group, where he focuses on defending broker-dealers and investment advisers against claims asserted by their customers and employees, regulatory investigations and enforcement actions. He also serves as a co-manager of the firm’s senior and vulnerable investor group.