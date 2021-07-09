Fans Can't Stop Talking About Madison LeCroy And Her Mystery Man

Baseball is one of those few sports where, if you're sitting in a lucky seat and you've also got some high-level reflexes, you might just come home with a special souvenir. While ice cream helmets are cool and all, there's no better keepsake from a day at the ballpark than a foul ball hit into the stands. It does make for better TV footage if you do the sweet thing and gift it to the nearest small child, though. And you'll always get extra points if you not only make the catch bare-handed but also manage it with a drink in one hand.