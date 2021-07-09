Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fans Can't Stop Talking About Madison LeCroy And Her Mystery Man

By Alice Broster
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last month Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm has kept fans guessing as she's posted several pictures with her new boyfriend. Cosmopolitan reported that the reality TV star went social media official with her new guy but there's still no confirmation as to who he is. And this is why fans can't stop talking about LeCroy and her mystery man. LeCroy lives most of her life out in the spotlight but has kept the name of her new S/O under wraps.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jlo
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Reality Tv#Southern Charm#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MLBPosted by
Mashed

Baseball Fans Can't Stop Talking About This Foul Ball, Beer, And Baby Save

Baseball is one of those few sports where, if you're sitting in a lucky seat and you've also got some high-level reflexes, you might just come home with a special souvenir. While ice cream helmets are cool and all, there's no better keepsake from a day at the ballpark than a foul ball hit into the stands. It does make for better TV footage if you do the sweet thing and gift it to the nearest small child, though. And you'll always get extra points if you not only make the catch bare-handed but also manage it with a drink in one hand.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The One Game That Henry Cavill Can't Stop Thinking About During Filming

Gaming fans loved Henry Cavill in "The Witcher," Netflix's adaptation of the game series by CD Projekt Red. With his chiseled good looks and deep, alluring voice, Cavill impressed diehard "Witcher" fans with his performance as Geralt of Rivia. A recent interview now has an entirely different subset of pop culture fawning over the dark haired actor.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
MLBGossip Cop

‘Weird’ Alex Rodriguez Becoming Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck?

Is Alex Rodriguez obsessing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.\. Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Play ‘Battle Of The Exes’?. This week’s edition of Star reports Alex Rodriguez isn’t happy about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy