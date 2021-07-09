Cancel
The Open Reel Acquires 'Mía and Moi,' Closes Key Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Italian sales agent and production company The Open Reel is at the Cannes Marché du Film selling its newly-acquired Spanish feature “Mía and Moi” (“Mia y Moi”) from director Borja de la Vega. There, the company has already closed sales on the feature to Dramarama in the U.S., Cinemien in Benelux and German-speaking territories and OUTtv in Israel, Spain and Scandinavia.

MoviesRegister Citizen

Philippines Trebles Film Incentives Budget, Presents Projects at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

The FilmPhilippines Office of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has trebled its annual filming incentives budget from $1 million to $3 million, effective from 2022. The Philippines offers a range of incentives, including rebate schemes for local and international projects. More from Variety. Kirill Serebrennikov on Fear,...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Five Chilean Cartoons Draw Interest Ahead of Cannes Marché du Film

In 2002, “Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui” became Chile’s first animated feature since the silent “Vida y milagros de Don Fausto” in 1924. Less than two decades later, five animated Chilean features in various stages of production are pitching at the Cannes Marché du Film. That kind of growth...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Avalon Powers Up Film-TV Production, Services (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Avalon is transforming from a prestige producer-distributor into an industrial force. Founded by CEO Stefan Schmitz in 1996, Avalon has carved a reputation most recently for producing and releasing in Spain Carla Simon’s “Summer 1993,” a Berlin 2017 First Feature Award winner. It produced Clara Roquet’s Cannes Critics’ Week entry “Libertad.”
MoviesNewsTimes

'Minor Premise' Rights Acquired by MPI Media Group Which Kicks Off Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)

MPI Media Group has acquired U.S. and international sales rights, outside the U.K. and Latin America, to award-winning sci-fi thriller “Minor Premise,” making its market debut at this year’s Cannes Marché du Film. MPI has already closed sales in three key territories: France to Koba Films, the Middle East to Phoenicia Pictures Intl. and in Taiwan with Moviecloud.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Divide’ (‘La Fracture’): Film Review | Cannes 2021

Catherine Corsini’s new film stars Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Pio Marmaï as two patients stuck inside a Paris hospital as the city erupts into mayhem. The sociopolitical tensions plaguing France over the past few years come clashing together during one long, extremely hostile night inside Paris’ toughest emergency room in The Divide (La Fracture), the latest feature from director Catherine Corsini.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The fund will provide an opportunity for emerging writers to get their projects financed and produced, with the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have their film made by the team at Broken Flames Prods.
MoviesScreendaily

Thierry Frémaux denounces “silly” Covid rumours: “There is no Cannes cluster” (exclusive)

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux has denounced “silly” rumours of Covid spread at the festival, claiming that “there is no Cannes cluster”. Speaking before a screening of Hafsia Herzi’s Un Certain Regard title Bonne Mere at 2pm on Saturday July 10, Frémaux read a statement to the audience in which he said there were no positive tests at all at the festival on Friday July 9.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Marché du Film and Bridging the Dragon organise a pioneering event at Cannes

For the sixth year in a row, the Marché du Film together with the Sino-European producers’ association Bridging the Dragon will host an event specifically focusing on China, this year unspooling on 12 and 13 July. In collaboration with Chinese production and distribution company CMC Pictures, this year’s programme will take a pioneering format, with live broadcasting from both Cannes and Beijing, as well as taking place in the virtual space. It will comprise a series of panel discussions and the traditional one-to-one matchmaking meetings.

