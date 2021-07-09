Behringer TD-3-MO – Their Devil Fish TB-303 Knockoff – Now Available
Behringer today officially announced the TD-3-MO Modded Out Bassline Synthesizer – a knockoff of the Devil Fish Roland TB-303. The Devil Fish Roland TB-303 was created by Robin Whittle and adds a variety of features that make the 303 a more powerful instrument for electronic musicians, including extended bass response, overdrive control, more flexible synth control, cv & gate connectivity and more.www.synthtopia.com
Comments / 0