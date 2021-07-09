Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Selling Home Items Are An Extra 25% Off
While excellent markdowns on premium brands from Cole Haan to Dyson can already be scored at Nordstrom Rack on the daily, our excitement is particularly piqued when the reader-favorite retailer doubles down on the deals. From now through July 18, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its Happy Home Sale stock — which just so happens to be filled with a smorgasbord of highly reviewed bestsellers across the bedding, bath, kitchen, and tech categories.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0