Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Selling Home Items Are An Extra 25% Off

By Alexandra Polk
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile excellent markdowns on premium brands from Cole Haan to Dyson can already be scored at Nordstrom Rack on the daily, our excitement is particularly piqued when the reader-favorite retailer doubles down on the deals. From now through July 18, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its Happy Home Sale stock — which just so happens to be filled with a smorgasbord of highly reviewed bestsellers across the bedding, bath, kitchen, and tech categories.

