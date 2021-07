Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program checked in on a rising seven-footer in the class of 2022 on Friday. The Tar Heels’ 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, features a pair of 6-foot-9-inch centers and a rising 4-star point guard in Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble. It’s the composition of their three-man class that makes it all the more interesting that Davis took time to watch seven-foot center Vince Iwuchukwu at the Peach Jam on Friday.