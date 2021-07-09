Cancel
Trump op-ed defends Big Tech suit, says platforms are ‘manipulating debate’

By Emily Jacobs
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Trump is defending his recently filed lawsuit against Big Tech companies, slamming platforms for being quick to moderate speech emanating from the US while excusing Chinese propaganda and threats to America from Iran’s supreme leader. In an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, the 45th president...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

