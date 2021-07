“’Enjoy The Journey’ is an art exhibition show displaying my modern abstract mixed media resin paintings. It is a mixture of various styles and series that originated from parts of journey in life. You will see mountains, oceans, animals, nature, and abstracts left for your own interpretation. The phrase “Enjoy the Journey” holds a special meaning to me. Life is precious. Journeys can come in all forms broken down from the largest of life itself to segments of time, paths you are on, and even the journey of a moment of inspiration being brought to life on canvas. I will forever paint and ‘Enjoy the Journey’ as long as God grants me. I hope my art inspires you to do that same… “Enjoy the Journey”, be inspired, see new things, dream big, and make every moment count!”