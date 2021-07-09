Chris Jericho Compares New Fozzy to Def Leppard + Offers Advice for Vince Neil

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says that a new album from the band will be with us “in the not-too-distant future.”. Back in May, when questioned about progress on a possible new studio album from the band, who haven’t released new music since their self-titled 2015 set, Leppard frontman Joe Elliott declared "there's a lot of work to be done" but promised “we have not let the year go to waste.”