Richie Bennett makes Sutton switch
Sutton have announced the signing of former Stockport striker Richie Bennett.
The 30-year-old left Stockport last month having been with the National League outfit since March 2020.
Bennett’s 2020-21 included a loan spell with Hartlepool, for whom he scored five goals in four games.
Sutton boss Matt Gray said of Bennett – who has previously played in League Two for Carlisle, Morecambe and Port Vale – in quotes on the club’s official website: “He’s a player I’ve been aware of for a while and he caused us problems when he came on in both games against us for Stockport last season.
“He’s got good experience and character and will be a great addition to the squad on and off the pitch.”
