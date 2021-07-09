Richie Bennett makes Sutton switch

Richie Bennett (right) joins Sutton following his departure from Stockport last month (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Sutton have announced the signing of former Stockport striker Richie Bennett.

The 30-year-old left Stockport last month having been with the National League outfit since March 2020.

Bennett’s 2020-21 included a loan spell with Hartlepool, for whom he scored five goals in four games.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said of Bennett – who has previously played in League Two for Carlisle, Morecambe and Port Vale – in quotes on the club’s official website: “He’s a player I’ve been aware of for a while and he caused us problems when he came on in both games against us for Stockport last season.

“He’s got good experience and character and will be a great addition to the squad on and off the pitch.”