The League Two club are in utter disarray three weeks before the new season with staff not having been paid in full. On Tuesday night, Swindon arrived at Hungerford Town with a squad containing five first-team players, a sobering reminder of the way the club has spectacularly nosedived since being crowned champions of League Two a little more than a year ago. With three weeks until the start of the new season, they are rudderless: without a manager, assistant manager, chief executive, director of football or a strength and conditioning coach. Worse still, the remaining players and staff are still awaiting June’s wages in full.