Snow Lantern delivers on everything Hannon hoped she would

Snow Lantern after winning the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket (PA Wire)

Relief was the overriding emotion for Richard Hannon after Snow Lantern came of age to settle an old score in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket

It is eight years since the Frankel filly’s top-class mother Sky Lantern was narrowly and controversially denied in the Group One feature.

The 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes heroine was impeded by first past the post Elusive Kate in 2013, but the stewards decided the interference did not affect the placings and a subsequent appeal by Sky Lantern’s connections was ultimately unsuccessful.

I always felt this filly was not good, but extremely good

Given her blue-blooded pedigree, plenty was expected by Snow Lantern from the start, while Hannon has never hidden the regard in which she is held by those closest to her.

She looked ready to follow in her dam’s hoofprints when opening her account at Newbury in the spring – and although an odds-on defeat at York in the spring was a significant bump in the road, a fine effort to finish second in the Coronation last month was much more like it.

With Sean Levey in the saddle, Snow Lantern was a 6-1 shot for her latest Group One test and charged home to defeat 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth and her Coronation conqueror Alcohol Free by half a length and a neck respectively.

“She’s shown how good she is and what she’s capable of,” said Hannon.

“I always felt this filly was not good, but extremely good. Sky Lantern was by Red Clubs and she was exceptional. This filly, I think is exceptional and she has that pedigree, too – being by Frankel out of a Classic-winning mare.

“After what happened at York, I was sort of out on a limb thinking ‘she needs to do something or you look a bit of a plonker’!

“I think she showed that at Royal Ascot on ground that probably doesn’t suit her, and then she had to come here for what I thought was a very strong race – all the nice fillies were there.”

Asked if he felt the victory gave him a sense of closure following Sky Lantern’s reverse in 2013, the trainer added: “I always did anyway – you don’t want to win in the stewards’ room.

Trainer Richard Hannon (PA Archive)

“Once the day is over, I think ‘do you really want to win a race like that?’. It’s done and today is great, several years on – I didn’t get the prize-money back, though!

“I’m delighted for the owners after everything that happened with the mare. She’s always created a buzz and got a big following, so it’s a great relief she’s gone and done it.

“I think I shouted today and I never shout – usually when I shout, they start to stop!

“She looked like she was going to struggle for room and if you struggle for room it is generally because you have not got the horse, but he had the horse and it is great for him.

“Sean is riding great, but a winner like this does an awful lot for him and for us.

“There’s a football match on Sunday, but I couldn’t care less.”

Celebrations for the connection of Snow Lantern (PA Wire)

Whether Hannon shouted or not, there was no stopping Sky Lantern on the July course – setting up a likely appearance at Glorious Goodwood in either the Sussex or the Nassau Stakes.

On the future, Hannon said: “We’ll sit down and have a think, but I do think she’ll get a mile and a quarter.

“She’s in the Nassau and the Sussex, so we’ll look at Goodwood and I’d probably be leaning towards the fillies’ race (Nassau).

“She’s in the Juddmonte International as well, but I’m very hopeful she’ll stay in training next year, so I’m happy to give her a nice time.

“These Group One races you need to be at your best and there are no weak ones at all. I I’m delighted to win one and not be unlucky for a change.”