Bullish Starts Pilot In Coming Weeks, Skeptical Salvadorans + More News
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Heavily-backed, yet-to-be-launched crypto exchange Bullish said it intends to go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Also, in the coming weeks, Bullish exchange aims to run a private pilot program leading up to its public launch anticipated later in 2021. Meanwhile, the business combination has a pro forma equity value at signing of approximately USD 9bn. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Far Peak CEO Thomas W. Farley will become the CEO of Bullish and Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer will be appointed Chairman of Bullish.cryptonews.com
