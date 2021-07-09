Cancel
Polis Ends Covid-19 Health Emergency Declaration In Colorado

By A.J.
 9 days ago
Governor Jared Polis officially declared that he is ending the health emergency executive orders for COVID-19 and rescinding all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic. Does this mean the pandemic is completely over? Kind of. According to 9 News, Governor Polis signed an order yesterday that only focuses on...

