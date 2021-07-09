Cancel
Wigan swoop for Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys

 8 days ago
Stephen Humphrys in action (PA Archive)

Wigan have signed forward Stephen Humphrys for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale.

The 23-year old scored 12 goals in 31 appearances last season as Dale narrowly failed to preserve their Sky Bet League One status.

However, Friday’s move ensures Humphrys will continue to play at that level next term.

He told Latics TV: “I’m absolutely over the moon.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a while, but I’m buzzing to get it over the line and become a Wigan player. I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me about the ambition of the club, and you can see the calibre of the players they’re signing, it was just a perfect move for me.”

